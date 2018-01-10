Three people are in custody Wednesday after a shooting during a robbery at a mobile phone store in Allen, police say. (Published 6 hours ago)

Allen police told NBC 5 that during an armed robbery at the T Mobile store at 190 East Stacy Road one of the robbers got into a fight with an employee and the employee ended up being shot in the leg.



As police arrived at the store, they spotted three people leaving the store in two different vehicles and followed them to a location along Galatyn Parkway. Officers surrounded the cars and took the trio into custody.

Inside the vehicles, police said they found a number of guns and items stolen from the phone store.

The identities of the three arrested and the charges they may face have not been disclosed.



The injured employee was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. Investigators have not said what led to the scuffle between the employee and robber.



