SWAT Standoff Unfolding in Garland

Garland police were in a standoff with an armed person barricaded in a home Wednesday morning.

According to police, a person with a weapon refused to leave a house on the 300 block of Joyce Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed armed SWAT officers surrounding the one-story house. The barricaded person was alone, police said.

Officers said people need to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

