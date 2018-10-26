A man was arrested Thursday after twice being seen with a rifle near a Richland Hills middle school, police say.

Phillip Ibarra, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Richland Hills police news release.

Police were first called the intersection of Scranton Drive and Hovenkamp Avenue at about 3:25 p.m. to investigate a report of a man armed with a rifle seen walking toward Richland Middle School, where classes are released at 3:50 p.m.

Officers from Richland Hills and surrounding police departments began a search for the man as the middle school was placed on a precautionary lockdown, the release stated.

Officers searched the campus and surrounding neighborhood but were unable to locate the man. Police remained at the campus while students were released.

At about 6:13 p.m., officers were contacted by school staff, who reported seeing the same man near the school again. Police soon found Ibarra, identified by a witness, nearby the campus in the 300 block of Booth Calloway Road and Encino Drive, the release said.

Officers also received a report from a person who said Ibarra had threatened him with the rifle, police said.

Ibarra was held at the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills. The case remains under investigation, police said.

Counselors were available at the campus Friday for students and staff.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 817-616-3789 or send an email here.

