The armed man that prompted the lockdown of an Irving middle school Thursday morning was actually a law enforcement officer, police say.

The lockdown was initiated at about 7 a.m. Thursday after a parent reported seeing a white man with a beard, wearing a camo vest and carrying two guns, getting out of a pickup truck in the parking lot of Austin Middle School.

After searching the school room-by-room, and confirming the man was not inside the building, police declared the school safe. Investigators then began looking over the school's surveillance video to see what they could learn about the man reported to be in the parking lot.

On Friday, police said that man was actually a law enforcement officer.

"The officer is part of an outside agency task force that was serving a warrant on a nearby street and they staged their vehicles in the parking lot of the school," Irving police said Friday afternoon.

With that confirmation, police said there was never a threat at the school.

Irving police also confirmed the task force successfully served the warrant and took the wanted person into custody without incident.

"We are appreciative of the parent that called in, and continue to remind people, 'If you see something, say something.'"