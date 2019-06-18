Police shot a man who waved a gun at customers and employees inside an IHOP in Mansfield Tuesday morning, police said. (Published June 18, 2019)

Police shot an armed man who waved his gun at customers inside an IHOP restaurant in Mansfield Tuesday morning, officers say.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. at the IHOP located at the intersection of of U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 157.

Mansfield police Sgt. Travis Waybourn said the man walked into the restaurant and began waving his gun at customers and employees, who called 911. Police surrounded the store as people began running out of the building through the back door.

An officer confronted the gunman among the people who evacuated the building. The officer shot the man, who hasn't been identified, after he refused orders to surrender, Waybourn said.

The man was transported to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

No one else was hurt.

"We don't want anybody hurt — you never know what you're going to walk into. We hate getting these phone calls," Waybourn said.

Waybourn described the officer who fired his weapon as a well-trained veteran of the department.

The Texas Rangers are taking the lead in the investigation.

The officer-involved shooting comes the day after federal agents fatally shot a gunman at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas.

