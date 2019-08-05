Armed Man Shot by Dallas Police Identified - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Armed Man Shot by Dallas Police Identified

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jamal Muhammad

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    A man shot and killed by Dallas police after waving a gun and firing at officers last month has been identified.

    Dallas police said a passerby flagged down an officer at about 10 p.m. July 27 to report a man waving a gun in the intersection of South Lancaster and Camp Wisdom roads.

    As officers approached the intersection, the man fired his weapon, police said. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding 42-year-old Jamal Muhammad.

    Muhammad was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    No officers were injured in this incident and investigations are ongoing.

