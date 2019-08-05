Armed Man Shot by Dallas Police Identified

A man is dead after being shot by officers Saturday evening. (Published Sunday, July 28, 2019)

Officers Shoot, Kill Man After He Waves, Fires Gun, Police Say

A man shot and killed by Dallas police after waving a gun and firing at officers last month has been identified.

Dallas police said a passerby flagged down an officer at about 10 p.m. July 27 to report a man waving a gun in the intersection of South Lancaster and Camp Wisdom roads.

As officers approached the intersection, the man fired his weapon, police said. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding 42-year-old Jamal Muhammad.

Muhammad was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured in this incident and investigations are ongoing.