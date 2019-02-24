Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police After Short Chase

Carrollton police shot and killed an armed man after he refused to follow commands Saturday night. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Carrollton police shot and killed an armed man after he refused to follow commands Saturday night.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Walnut Street after a traffic stop turned into a short pursuit.

The suspect, 28, advanced on the officers at the scene and was armed with a gun. He refused to drop his weapon when told to do so and officers shot the suspect. He was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in this incident and all of those involved have been put on paid administrative leave which is normal for officer-involved shootings.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

This investigation is ongoing.