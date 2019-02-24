Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police After Short Chase Saturday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police After Short Chase Saturday

The man failed to follow commands, police said

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police After Short Chase

    Carrollton police shot and killed an armed man after he refused to follow commands Saturday night. (Published 23 minutes ago)

    Carrollton police shot and killed an armed man after he refused to follow commands Saturday night.

    According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Walnut Street after a traffic stop turned into a short pursuit.

    The suspect, 28,  advanced on the officers at the scene and was armed with a gun. He refused to drop his weapon when told to do so and officers shot the suspect. He was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    No officers were injured in this incident and all of those involved have been put on paid administrative leave which is normal for officer-involved shootings.

    Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    [NATL]Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

    This investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices