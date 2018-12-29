Police have two people in custody after engaging in an hours-long standoff in Lewisville Friday night. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Police have two people in custody after engaging in an hours-long standoff in Lewisville Friday night.

According to Captain Michael Lane with Lewisville Police, at 7:40 p.m. last night, police received a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend had beat her and threatened her with a gun.

Officers arrived to the Avery Apartments at 350 Continental Drive where they found the victim who told police that her boyfriend kicked her out of the apartment and had their 7-month-old child inside of the home with him.

Capt. Lane said they attempted to negotiate with the boyfriend to release the child into their custody but he refused. After hours of trying to negotiate with him, SWAT made forced entry into the apartment and took both the boyfriend and one of his friends into custody.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

According to Capt. Lane, both the mother and the child are expected to be fine.

Capt. Lane said that the boyfriend did have some previous run-ins with law enforcement but was unable to specify.

All residents who were evacuated from their homes during the standoff have been allowed back inside.

The boyfriend has been charged with aggravated assault and Capt. Lane said the friend of the boyfriend has no connection with the standoff at this time.