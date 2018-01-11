Armed Man Fatally Shot in Drug Raid: Police

The Fort Worth police SWAT team confronted an armed man inside a home while serving a narcotic search warrant early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers shot the man about 1:15 a.m. at the home in the 1900 block of St. Louis Ave. As officers entered the location, officers saw a closed door and entered the room, police said.

The man was pointing a handgun at officers and officers fired their weapons several times because they feared for their safety, police said.



The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say narcotics were found inside the home.

