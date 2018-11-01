Authorities in Tarrant County are searching for a wanted man they say is armed and dangerous.

According to police, Jonathan Guijosa was convicted on multiple charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Guijosa, 27, went into hiding after being convicted and may be in the Fort Worth area.

Police warned that Guijosa is known to carry a gun and should not be approached.

Guijosa is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a scar under his right eye and a "South Side" tattoo on his right shoulder, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help authorities locate Guijosa is asked to call 817-392-4471 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477. CrimeStoppers offered up to $1,000 for information that leads to his location and arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.