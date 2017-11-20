There are Christmas light displays, and then there's "Enchant" — a Texas-sized illuminated spectacle that's bound to take breaths away.

For more than six weeks, producer Gabe Hoffart and his team have worked tirelessly in a large parking lot just north of Globe Life Park to bring the attraction to life.

When it's all said and done, they'll have hung more than 2.5 million Christmas lights.



"That's a lot of lights," laughed Hoffart. "In all, there's about 110 semi trucks' worth of stuff here."

Man Inspired to Destroy Assault Rifle

A California man says Tuesday's mass shooting inspired him to smash his AR-15, and hopes others will think about doing the same. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

Enchant is based on a children's book called "The Adventures of Enchant: The Great Search." In the story, Santa's reindeer have escaped from their barn just before Christmas.

Visitors to Enchant will have to make their way through a massive light maze and locate all of the reindeer within it.

The attraction made its debut in Vancouver to great acclaim. And, in true Texas fashion, the Arlington version is nearly three times as large.



"When I saw the lights that lit up, I was giddy with excitement," said Hoffart.

If you can take your eyes off the lights long enough, you'll also find a Christmas market there with dozens of local vendors, as well as a real outdoor ice skating rink.



"It's going to be a huge, huge success down here," said Hoffart.

Heroes Save Choking Baby

A nurse and a state patrol lieutenant spring into action to help save a choking baby on the side of a Minnesota interstate. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

Enchant opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 31.

To view ticket prices and to purchase them online, you can visit the Enchant website.

Tickets are also available at the gate, though they're cheaper if you buy them in advance online.

Ice skating costs an additional $5, which includes skate rental. All proceeds from the rink will be donated to local charities.



Parking is free and is available in Lot F.

