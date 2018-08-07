Arlington to Hold Meeting on Proposed Improvements to I-30

The city of Arlington is inviting residents to attend a public meeting for the reevaluation of the proposed improvements to Interstate 30 from Cooper Street to State Highway 161.

The proposed revisions to the project would include updating the I-30 express lane system to operate concurrently instead of reversible and include continuous I-30 frontage roads from State Highway 360 to State Highway 161.



Maps and other drawings depicting the project will be displayed at the public meeting.

The meeting will be held on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Arlington Hotel located at 2401 East Lamar Boulevard in Arlington.



