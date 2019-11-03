Arlington Veteran Searches for Stolen Service Dog - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Veteran Searches for Stolen Service Dog

Emmanuel Bernadin says his French mastiff was stolen from his apartment on Oct. 19

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 53 minutes ago

    Emmanuel Bernadin
    Emmanuel Bernadin and his French mastiff, Rozelyn.

    Veterans Day is next week and one North Texas veteran is asking for help.

    Emmanuel Bernadin served two tours in Iraq.

    He said he's been diagnosed with PTSD.

    "There's certain things that you just can't turn off in your mind," he said.

    He said his service dog helps in get through tough times. Bernadin said he bought a French mastiff puppy named Rozelyn in 2018.

    "No one should have to understand the effects or the side effects of war," he said.

    Last month, Bernadin said someone broke into his Arlington apartment and stole the 70-pound dog along with TVs, a PlayStation and cameras, among other items.

    The burglary, he said, happened in the overnight hours on Oct. 19, while he was away from home.

    He said a neighbor noticed something was wrong.

    Bernadin is in the process of moving to an apartment where he'll feel more safe.

    He said he's desperate to bring his best friend home.

    "This isn't happening. That's all I can tell myself," he said.

    Anyone with information about the burglary or Rozelyn is asked to contact Arlington police Det. Kate Phillips at 817-459-6482.

