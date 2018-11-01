Arlington Prepares for Dam Failure, Declares Emergency - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Prepares for Dam Failure, Declares Emergency

The city is not expecting homes to be damaged

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    The city of Arlington is now under an emergency plan due to the possibility of flooding caused by erosion around the Prestonwood Lake Dam.

    Mayor Jeff Williams issued an emergency proclamation after being notified about the erosion. The dam is part of a private lake system that sits north of Lamar Boulevard and south of Northwest Green Oaks Boulevard in northern Arlington.

    If the dam fails, downstream culverts could get clogged with sediment and debris which could then cause roads to flood.

    The city is not expecting homes to be damaged.

    ONLINE: Declaration of Local Disaster

