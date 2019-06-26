File - A military aide holds up the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, before President Donald Trump bestows it to retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Wednesday that Arlington and Denver are finalists for the museum’s new location.

The national search began in October 2018 with the goal of choosing a location that impacts the largest number of people possible.

According to a press release, the final city selection will occur in September.

"Arlington and Denver are two exceptional cities, and we have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from their state and local officials about this important undertaking,” according to Joe Daniels, the president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

The Arlington metropolitan region, which encompasses Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, is fourth-largest in the nation with more than 7.4 million people.

“Public and private leaders from both cities have expressed a strong desire to help the museum in its mission to further unite us all around what it means to be patriotic, to inspire us to find the hero within ourselves, and to preserve the stories of our nation's Medal of Honor recipients for future generations. We are deeply grateful," Daniels said.

The National Medal of Honor Museum hopes to draw personal connections to Medal of Honor recipients and the wars that they fought in. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest and most prestigious military honor. The honor has been awarded to more than 3,500 military service members since 1863.

The museum also plans to work with Congress to create a monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients.

"The National Medal of Honor Museum is the caretaker of a legacy defined by sacrifice," said Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski. "The service and patriotism of my fellow Medal of Honor recipients and those we served with should be told on a national stage.”