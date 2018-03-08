Arlington Police Working Officer Involved Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Working Officer Involved Shooting

    Arlington Police are currently investigating after an officer involved shooting in the 2100 block of Reverchon Drive.

    A tweet from Charley Wilson, who works with CLEAT (Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas) said the two officers involved are okay.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

