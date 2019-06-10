Arlington Police Warn of Starbucks Laptop Thieves

Arlington police are asking for help identifying two men recorded on video stealing Apple laptops from Starbucks stores.

At least 12 offenses involving thefts of laptops in Starbucks locations across North Texas have occurred since January. Eight of the offenses happened in Arlington with others in University Park, Garland and Grand Prairie.

Of the 12 offenses, 10 involved Apple MacBook laptops.

Police said in each case the thieves target customers who are sitting down working on their laptop. The thief suddenly reaches down, grabs the computer and sprints out of the store.

Arlington police are looking for two men in connection with a series of laptop thefts at area Starbucks restaurants.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News/Arlington Police Department

The Arlington Police Department posted a video on YouTube of one of the two robberies that occurred on Feb. 13, 2019. The video shows two men enter the store and walk around before one of the men exits. Moments later, the second man grabs the laptop by the screen and runs out of the building.

The Arlington Police Department described the first man as black, between and 19 to 20 years of age, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 125 pounds. The man was clean-shaven and wearing a black coat and black athletic pants with red stripes. The second man is also black and between 19 and 20 years of age. He is estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighting about 125 pounds. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes.

The vehicle descriptions vary. The vehicle used in the Grand Prairie theft was a black 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from Wylie in February and later recovered by Dallas police.

Arlington Police Department also posted on their Facebook page Monday asking for the community's help in identifying the thieves. They shared details about the robberies along with photos of the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Wilson at 817-459-6080. For anonymous tips, contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.