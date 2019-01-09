An Arlington police sergeant will be recognized Wednesday, along with firefighters and EMTs, for helping save the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest after a December Cowboys game.

Sgt. Vanessa Harrison, firefighters and EMTs will have a reunion with the man and his family Wednesday at noon at AT&T Stadium. It's also National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day when others take time to thank those who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe.

Jeff Kempf and his wife were in their vehicle leaving the Dec. 9 game when he went into cardiac arrest. That’s when Sgt. Vanessa Harrison stepped in and was able to administer chest compressions until EMTs where able to offer aid.

"The environment was so chaotic and yet it was so peaceful,” Harrison said. “His wife was praying over him as I was administering CPR."

Harrison said he flat-lined twice, but they were able to keep him alive.

“I have wondered what would have happened. I do believe in divine intervention,” Harrison said. “It was meant for me to be there. It was meant for him to be at the intersection and not 200 feet up."

Harrison remained connected to the family after the incident.

“I told them they were stuck with me,” she said with a smile.

Kempf’s wife calls Harrison an angel and the community calls her a hero. Harrison humbly says she was doing her job.

“For two nights after this happened, I couldn’t sleep,” she added. “I’ve done CPR many times in my career and the outcome wasn’t successful, but it was something about that connection that I had.”