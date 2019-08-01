Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

Arlington police are asking for help identifying a man police say recently stole from a convenience store on the city's east side.

Surveillance video shows the burglar cross the parking lot of a store on the 1700 block of East Abram Street and pull out a black trash bag as he entered the store.

Police described the man as bald, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He wore a black shirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes, orange gloves and a green and black mask. He also carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, can contact Detective Jeff Pue at jeff.pue@arlingtontx.gov or 817-459-5808.

Crime Stoppers offers monetary rewards for information leading to an arrest or indictment. To submit an anonymous tip, call 817-469-8477.