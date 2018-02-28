Arlington Police Are Searching For Suspected Cologne Thief - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Are Searching For Suspected Cologne Thief

By Lauren Crawford

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Arlington police need help finding a suspected cologne thief.

    A man was reported to have stolen more than $1,000 in merchandise from a store on 4000 block of Retail Way Wednesday morning.

    Police say that the white male is approximately 25-years-old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with reddish, brown hair.

    The individual was caught on a surveillance camera sniffing cologne, grabbing merchandise around the store and then taking off with the stolen items.

    If you see this man, call Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.

