Arlington Police Are Searching For Suspected Cologne Thief

Arlington police need help finding a suspected cologne thief.

A man was reported to have stolen more than $1,000 in merchandise from a store on 4000 block of Retail Way Wednesday morning.

Police say that the white male is approximately 25-years-old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with reddish, brown hair.

The individual was caught on a surveillance camera sniffing cologne, grabbing merchandise around the store and then taking off with the stolen items.

If you see this man, call Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.