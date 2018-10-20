The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died of multiple gunshots wounds after police shooting during a traffic stop Saturday in Arlington as 24-year-old O'Shae Terry of Forest Hill.

The mother of a man shot and killed by an Arlington police officer says new information the department released Friday evening is not enough.

The department announced it had finished the criminal investigation and sent the case to the Tarrant County District Attorney.

O'Shae Terry was pulled over for a traffic stop on September 1. Body camera video shows Terry begin to roll up the window, and turn on the ignition. An officer identified for the first time Friday night as Officer Bau Tran then grabs the window and steps onto the running board. He fired into the car as it slowly drove forward, killing Terry.

Police say Tran chose not to give a statement to detectives investigating the shooting.

"I need some justice for my son to be able to get some peace through this,” said Terry’s mother Sherley Woods. “I could go to any kind of counseling, whatever. I've got to have this clarification and this peace with this officer to get past this."

Officer Tran remains on restricted duty while the department’s own administrative investigation is underway.