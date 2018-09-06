Arlington police released body camera and dash cam footage Thursday of the officer-involved shooting that killed 24-year-old O'Shae Terry on Saturday.

The video shows a police officer standing on the passenger side of the SUV talking to Terry, who was driving, and the passenger. The officer arrived as backup after the officer who pulled the vehicle over reportedly smelled marijuana.

In the video, the second officer to arrive says, "If you don't have anymore inside the vehicle, y'all shouldn't be worried about it. We just have to do what we have to do. So that's basically it."

After the officer finishes speaking, someone begins to roll up the windows and starts the car.

Investigative Passengers on 4 Southwest Flights Warned of Measles Exposure

The officer says, "Stop," steps onto the SUV's running board and grabs the top of the partially-rolled up window, as Terry starts to drive away.

Once the vehicle is in motion, the officer pulls his gun and fires five shots into the SUV, striking Terry.

Terry died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Medical Examiner Identifies Man Shot by Arlington Officer

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died of multiple gunshots wounds after police shooting during a traffic stop Saturday in Arlington as 24-year-old O'Shae Terry of Forest Hill. (Published Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018)

Arlington police said the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for eight years, but did not identify him. He has been placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard operating procedure.

The passenger in the SUV and the second officer were not identified.

Following the release of the video Thursday, attorneys Lee Merritt and Dan Purtell released a statement on behalf of O'Shae Terry's family that called for the officer who shot Terry to be fired.

"[The video] provides irrefutable evidence of excessive and unjustifiable force on the part of the offending officer," the statement said.

The Arlington Police Department said it conducts thorough "use of force investigations, which typically require investigators to interview multiple witnesses, review numerous hours of video footage, and analyze a significant amount of forensic evidence."

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

WARNING: Graphic Content: APD Release Body Cam Video