Arlington Police Need Help to Identify Robbery Suspect

Police in Arlington are asking for help to identify a man they said could be responsible for a robbery last month.

The man went inside a business in the 900 block of E. Pioneer Pkwy and threatened the cashiers and demanded money, according to police.

We need your assistance identifying this suspect in a robbery. Last month this person entered a business located in the 900 Blk. E. Pioneer Pkwy. The suspect threatened the cashiers and demanded money. He is approximately 40-50 years old, about 5-11 and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, yellow and light gray hooded jacket, black and grey camo shorts, black socks and dark gray shoes. He left the scene driving a black Chrysler 300 4-door with chrome rims and chrome around the windows.

Anyone who may have information about this man is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5678, or you can remain anonymous and call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.