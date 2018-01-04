Arlington Police Nab $15,000 in Cough Syrup in Narcotics Bust

Arlington police nabbed more than two dozen bottles of a drug used to make prescription cough syrup along with cocaine, Xanax and marijuana during a traffic stop, the department said in a tweet Thursday.

Police posted the photo to social media that showed 3.5 lbs of marijuana, 3,000 Xanax pills, over 30 bottles of promethazine and 1 ounce of cocaine, Public Information Officer Steven Bartolotta said.

Police found enough promethazine to make 4,730 bottles of cough syrup. The bottles have a street value of about $15,000, he said. The total street value of the drug bust was estimated at $30,000, he said.



Jalen Warren, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

