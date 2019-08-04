1 Dead After Shooting in Arlington Saturday: Police

Arlington police responded to a shooting incident Saturday night that left one man dead.

According to police, officers were called to the 5600 block of Espanola Drive around 9:41 p.m. Saturday, where they found multiple bullet holes in the front door of a home. No one inside the home was injured.

Officers then received information that a man involved in the shooting had met with possible suspects in the 5800 block of Kelly Elliot Road, police said.

According to police, it was there that the victim started to speak with a group of four or five suspects inside their vehicle and was shot. The victim then returned fire. He was taken to a nearby medical clinic, where police said officers later located him.

Officers observed apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken by emergency transport to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After shooting the victim, police said the group of suspects went to the home on the 5600 block of Espanola Drive and fired the shots that hit the front door. Police said the victim had ties to the home, but it was unclear what they were.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.