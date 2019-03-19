Kyle Johnson has spent the last couple of days back home battling agonizing headaches, ringing in his ears and general fear and confusion after he was shot in the head during a road rage incident Monday night, Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Arlington police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that left a father of young twins injured along Interstate 20 in October 2018.

According to police, Kyle Johnson was driving with his wife and two young children along westbound I-20, just west of Texas 360, on Oct. 22, 2018 when he was sideswiped by another vehicle passing on the outside shoulder.

Johnson pulled over to exchange information with the other driver, but before he could open his door the other driver was already banging on his window and kicking his door, police said. When Johnson rolled down the window, he said he saw the man had a gun and turned his head as the man fired a single shot.

"Once I collected myself, I look up through the windshield, he's getting up and driving off in his car. My wife is screaming at the top of her lungs, and that's when I felt the blood running down my face and into my eyes. It was all over my hand. And then she just called 911 from there," Johnson told NBC 5 in October 2018.

Johnson was grazed in the head by the bullet -- likely spared a more serious or deadly injury by quickly moving his head. His wife and young children, who were also in the car, were uninjured in the attack. Police, meanwhile, had little to go on -- only a vague description of both the shooter and his vehicle, which may or may not have had damage from the minor crash.

Now, nearly five months later, Arlington police said an arrest has been made in the case but would confirm little else other than the suspect's name.

The suspected shooter, identified by police as Andrew Cantu, surrendered at the Arlington City Jail Tuesday with his attorney present and was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cantu was freed a short time later after paying an unspecified bond amount.

Arlington police are expected to reveal more information Wednesday about the investigation and what led to Cantu being named a suspect.

