Arlington Police Looking for Sexual Assault Suspect

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Saturday.
Arlington police responded to a report of a sexual assault on the 1000 block of Brown Boulevard Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
Police said a woman reported that she was approached from behind by a man in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area Park on one of the trails. The woman said the suspect displayed a handgun and described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, approximately 25 years old, with a goatee and mole on his face below his eyes.
The victim also described seeing a tattoo on top of the suspect's right hand that extended beyond his wrist.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and had a cellphone that is believed to be a red iPhone with no case, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.