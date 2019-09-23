Arlington Police Looking for Sexual Assault Suspect

Arlington police are asking for the public's help in searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left two people dead early Saturday. (Published Sept. 5, 2015)

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Saturday.

Arlington police responded to a report of a sexual assault on the 1000 block of Brown Boulevard Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Police said a woman reported that she was approached from behind by a man in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area Park on one of the trails. The woman said the suspect displayed a handgun and described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, approximately 25 years old, with a goatee and mole on his face below his eyes.

The victim also described seeing a tattoo on top of the suspect's right hand that extended beyond his wrist.

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stranded

After British travel company Thomas Cook failed to secure rescue funding, thousands of vacationers found themselves stranded Monday across the globe. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and had a cellphone that is believed to be a red iPhone with no case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.