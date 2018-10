Arlington police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men seen in surveillance video stealing from a business. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The two men broke into a business in the 3300 block of South Collins Street. They were able to leave with the safe and a significant amount of money.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Trinh at 817-459-5805 or email hugh.trinh@arlingtontx.gov.