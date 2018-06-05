Arlington Police Investigating White Nationalist Flyers

Arlington Police are investigating dozens of flyers thrown on yards in an Arlington neighborhood urging people to report undocumented immigrants. (Published 32 minutes ago)

The flyers read in part "Keep America American."

The flyers read in part “Keep America American.”

They appear to belong to a white nationalist group and include a 1-800 number for people to call. Along Curtis Circle in Arlington, where many found the flyers in their yard, neighbors unanimously rejected their message.

“This goes against what I believe is American, immigrants are what make America, America,” Jay Hetler, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors who discovered the flyers said they’ve never had an incident like this before.

“I think it’s a waste of time to do this,“ Billy Heatherington said.

In San Antonio, neighbors and police recently reported a similar incident involving white nationalist flyers last month.