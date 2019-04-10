Arlington Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting, 1 Injured

Arlington police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Dale Drive just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports that shots were fired into a home.

Crime scene investigators placed several markers where shell casings were found in the roadway near the house, while officers interviewed witnesses trying to get a better handle on what happened.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear how many people were inside the home at the time.

A spokesperson for the department said detectives have not yet ruled out that this may be gang-related.