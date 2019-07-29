The deaths of two people found in a South Arlington home early Monday morning are the result of a murder-suicide, police say.

Arlington police said officers were called to a home on the 5200 block of Livermore Drive at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a tip that someone inside the home may be deceased.

Officers attempted to reach the residents, but were unsuccessful. After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home and found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The body of a woman, police said, was also found inside the home though her cause of death was not immediately clear.

The identities of the man and woman will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after their next of kin have been notified.

The murder-suicide is the second reported in North Texas in as many days. Dallas police are investigating the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found near White Rock Lake, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

