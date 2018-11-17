Arlington Police Investigating Death of Toddler - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Investigating Death of Toddler

Published 14 minutes ago

    Arlington Police Department
    Derick Roberson and Shamonica Page were arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants, Saturday, November 17, 2018.

    The Arlington Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old.

    Arlington police responded to the 800 block of Timberlake Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 17. The child was not breathing and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

    Detective interviewed multiple individuals. Two arrests were made for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. According to police, Derick Roberson was arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Fort Worth and Shamonica Page was arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Pantego.

    The investigation is still ongoing to figure out what happened to the toddler. Preliminary information suggests the death is not due to natural circumstances. Investigators are processing crime scenes at the residence and a vehicle.

