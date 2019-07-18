Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a West Arlington apartment complex that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the Parks at TreePoint Apartments at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple 911 calls from people who heard gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found the man dead inside a first-floor apartment.

The suspect was also at the scene waiting for police. Investigators said he made one of the 911 calls to report the incident.

That suspect was detained for questioning by detectives.

Neither the victim's nor suspect's names have been released, but police said they're neighbors at the complex.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.