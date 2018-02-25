Arlington Police Investigate Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Arlington Police Investigate Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy

Published at 8:49 PM CST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated at 9:27 PM CST on Feb 25, 2018

    NBC 5 News

    Arlington Police are investigating after they say a woman shot a 13-year-old boy in the neck, then turned the gun on herself.

    Investigators say they were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of West Inwood Sunday afternoon.

    When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gun shot wound to the neck.

    Officers quickly found out that the shooter was a woman in her 40's, who was in the backyard. When officers approached her, she turned the gun on herself.

    The woman and the teenager were both taken to the hospital. The woman later died. The teenager has non-life threatening injuries.

    Investigators believe there was some kind of physical altercation between two women at the home, and they are treating this shooting as a domestic situation.

