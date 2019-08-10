There will be increased police presence this weekend in Arlington after a non-credible threat was written inside a port-a-potty at a construction site, police said. The image of the handwritten message has been circulating on social media.

The construction site was at the Texas Rangers' new stadium. Arlington police were notified Friday morning.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted:

"Reference a social media post circulating about Arlington. A handwritten note was located inside a porta potty at a construction site that caused alarm. We do not believe this threat is credible and no location was provided. You will see increased police presence this weekend."

The City of Arlington released the following statement from Jay Warren, Director of Communication and Legislative Affairs:

"We are aware of a social media post circulating about Arlington. According to the Arlington Police Department, the handwritten note was located inside a porta potty at a construction site that caused alarm. Law enforcement does not believe this threat is credible and no location was provided. However, you will see an increased police presence this weekend and I’m confident that our officers will ensure the safety of our residents, as they do at all times."

The Manhattan Construction Company and the Texas Rangers released the following statement:

"Earlier today, a written threatening message was discovered at the Globe Life Field job site in Arlington, Texas. We take the safety of all workers on our job sites very seriously. Manhattan Construction and the Texas Rangers have taken action to secure the site to ensure the safety and security of not only all workers but also all guests in the vicinity of the Arlington Entertainment District. Law enforcement is conducting a thorough investigation of the threat and is seeking the source of this message.

We will have no further comment at this time. Thank you."