Anthony Strather, Jr, 17, was shot to death in Arlington Thursday.

Arlington police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of an Arlington teenager.

17-year-old Anthony Strather, Jr. was killed after a fight escalated into gunfire in a southeast Arlington neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

So far, no arrest have been made.

Counselors Available Friday at School Near Deadly Shooting

Counselors are being made available Friday for students at Bowie High School in Arlington after two students were shot Thursday during a fight near the campus. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department said Thursday afternoon that at about 4 p.m. a group of teens pulled into a driveway at a home on the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive, near Bowie High School, and that another vehicle with more teens inside pulled up behind them.

Cook said police believe a fight broke out between the groups and that at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting three people.

APD Gives Update on Teen Shot and Killed

Police provided details Friday afternoon and said they are viewing a video that shows the fight. They are also having school officials look at the video in hopes of identifying the teens. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Strather was a starting defensive end for the Arlington Bowie High School football team.

The second teen was shot in the leg and his injury is not considered life threatening. The third victim, an uninvolved man who was sitting inside his home working on his computer, suffered a minor injury that is not expected to be life threatening.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.