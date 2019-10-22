Arlington police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of an Arlington teenager.
17-year-old Anthony Strather, Jr. was killed after a fight escalated into gunfire in a southeast Arlington neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
So far, no arrest have been made.
Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department said Thursday afternoon that at about 4 p.m. a group of teens pulled into a driveway at a home on the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive, near Bowie High School, and that another vehicle with more teens inside pulled up behind them.
Cook said police believe a fight broke out between the groups and that at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting three people.
Strather was a starting defensive end for the Arlington Bowie High School football team.
The second teen was shot in the leg and his injury is not considered life threatening. The third victim, an uninvolved man who was sitting inside his home working on his computer, suffered a minor injury that is not expected to be life threatening.
