Arlington Police Crime Lab Gets Prestigious Accreditation

By Matt Jackson

Published 2 hours ago

    The Arlington Police Department's Crime Lab/Crime Scene Unit just received a prestigious accreditation.

    After a rigorous inspection, the departments accreditation was renewed by the ANAB/ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board.

    The renewal is one of the highest levels of forensic investigation and laboratory work in the nation.

    The Arlington Police Department says it was able to retain this accreditation thanks to the extensive commitment of resources and preparation by the management and personnel of the program.

    The department currently consist of 10 crime scene investigators, one AFIS technician and two sergeants.

