Arlington police confirm the identity of a man found shot on the side of the road Friday evening, Oct. 19.

Arlington Police have confirmed the identity of a man found wounded on the side of the road Friday night, Oct. 19 around 11:41 p.m..

Alexander Cabrera, 26, was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body on the 1700 block of Florence Street.

Detectives found a bicycle nearby, that may have belonged to the victim.

Cabrera died at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Trauma ICU at Medical City Arlington.

30 Injured After Floor Collapses at Party Near Clemson University

Dozens of people were taken to three area hospitals with injuries, according to police. (Published 6 hours ago)

Arlington Police say they still have little to go on in their ongoing investiation into this deadly shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.