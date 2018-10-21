Arlington Police Confirms the Identity of a Man Found Shot on the Side of the Road - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Confirms the Identity of a Man Found Shot on the Side of the Road

Published at 10:22 PM CDT on Oct 20, 2018 | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Arlington police confirm the identity of a man found shot on the side of the road Friday evening, Oct. 19.

    Arlington Police have confirmed the identity of a man found wounded on the side of the road Friday night, Oct. 19 around 11:41 p.m..

    Alexander Cabrera, 26, was found  with a gunshot wound to his lower body on the 1700 block of Florence Street.

    Detectives found a bicycle nearby, that may have belonged to the victim.

    Cabrera died at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Trauma ICU at Medical City Arlington.

    Arlington Police say they still have little to go on in their ongoing investiation into this deadly shooting.

    If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

