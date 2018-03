Arlington police have arrested a person they said fled from them in a stolen vehicle.

Police said a person's car was reported stolen from a convenience store in the 1900 block of East Arbrook. Officers caught up to the vehicle on State Highway 360 at Interstate 30 in Arlington and chased the person up Highway 360 near Post and Paddock Road.

The driver of the stolen car crashed just off the highway and tried to run on foot but was caught by police. There were no injuries in the crash.