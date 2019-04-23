Arlington Passes Law to Restrict Short-Term Rentals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Passes Law to Restrict Short-Term Rentals

By Jack Highberger

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    After months of often contentious debate, the city of Arlington passed an ordinance Tuesday implementing new regulations on short-term rentals.

    Effective August 1, permits will be required and short-term rentals will only be allowed in residential areas inside a zone that is anchored by Arlington's entertainment district. Short-term rentals will be allowed in any non-residential or mixed-use zone citywide.

    "We had to put neighborhoods first over businesses, but yet we are trying to compromise," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

    The ordinance passed 6-3, with many in attendance clapping as it passed, including Jessica Black, who lives near a short-term rental that will no longer be legal under the new law.

    "We bought our house in a residential neighborhood and we bought it because it was safe and in the last year that's been taken away so it's a relief to have that back," Black said.

