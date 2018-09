Arlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Dillard's store at The Parks Mall at Arlington. (Published 3 hours ago)

Arlington PD Looking for Woman Who Stole from Dillard's

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from Dillard's at The Parks Mall at Arlington.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking around the store and then leave with a bag. Some of the merchandise has since been recovered.

The woman is said to have fled in a red Acura.

Arlington police ask if you have any information to please contact Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.

