The Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in September 2018 has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, the Tarrant County District Attorney's office says.

Officer Bau Tran shot O'Shae Terry on Sept. 1, 2018 after Tran responded to a call for backup when the officer who made the stop reportedly smelled marijuana, according to Arlington police.

Body camera footage released Sept. 6 showed Terry following the first officer's instructions -- turning off the car and rolling down the windows. When the second officer, Tran, arrived, he can be seen on video saying, "If you don't have anymore inside the vehicle, y'all shouldn't be worried about it. We just have to do what we have to do. So that's basically it."

After Tran finished speaking, either Terry or the man in the passenger seat starts to roll up the passenger side window. Tran says, "Stop," steps onto the SUV's running board and grabs the top of the partially-rolled up window, as Terry starts to drive away.

At that point, the video shows Tran fire multiple shots into the vehicle, striking Terry. Terry, 24, later died at Medical City Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Arlington police said after the shooting, they opened a criminal and administrative investigation into the incident, which they said they do with "any major incident that results in serious bodily injury or death."

Before the indictment, Tran was serving in "restricted duty capacity," but he is now on leave until the department's administrative investigation ends, Arlington police said.

Arlington police said it views the grand jury's decision as an additional fact to consider in its own investigation of the shooting.

"I need some justice for my son to be able to get some peace through this," Terry's mother Sherley Woods said in October. "I could go to any kind of counseling, whatever. I've got to have this clarification and this peace with this officer to get past this."

The case against Tran will be assigned to the Tarrant County Criminal District Court.