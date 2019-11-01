Margarita Victoria Brooks, inset, was shot and killed Thursday by an Arlington police officer targeting a charging dog.

The Arlington police officer who shot and killed the subject of a welfare call while trying to shoot a charging dog has resigned.

Margarita "Maggie" Victoria Brooks

Photo credit: Facebook/Margarita Brooks

Ravi Singh tendered his resignation from the Arlington Police Department on Friday, effectively ending the administrative investigation whether he followed departmental policy and training standards in the August incident.

Arlington police said the criminal investigation has been turned over to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for presentation to the grand jury.

On Aug. 1, Singh was dispatched to a welfare call regarding 30-year-old Margarita Brooks. The woman was reportedly passed out in a grassy area near the intersection of Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

As Singh approached along a fence line, he noticed Brooks' unrestrained dog and called out to her. As the dog began barking and running toward him, Singh retreated, pulled out his gun and fired several shots toward the dog, police said.

Soon after, Brooks began to cry out and it was apparent she had been injured, police said.

Brooks was hospitalized and later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Brooks' cause of death a homicide with gunshot wound to the chest. The dog, a 40-pound lab mix police believe belonged to Brooks, survived the shooting.

In August, Singh was described as a 25-year-old who joined the department in 2012 as a detention officer. He graduated the police academy in February 2019 and was put on routine leave pending the outcome of the two investigations.

It is not clear when the grand jury may hear the case against Singh.

