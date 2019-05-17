Arlington Officer Terminated After Shooting Investigation

The Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in September 2018 has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, the Tarrant County District Attorney's office says. (Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019)

The Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in September 2018 was terminated Friday following an administrative investigation by the department, officials say.

Officer Bau Tran shot O'Shae Terry on Sept. 1, 2018 after Tran responded to a call for backup when the officer who made the stop smelled marijuana, according to Arlington police.

Tran was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting earlier this month.

Arlington police said Friday, May 17, that the department completed their administrative investigation related to the fatal shooting and that Tran violated city and department administrative policies. Consequently, he was dismissed by the department "pursuant to the sustained charges stemming from his actions preceding his use of deadly force."

Arlington police said Tran has the right to appeal his termination.

Body camera footage released Sept. 6 showed Terry following officers' instructions -- turning off the car and rolling down the windows. Tran can be seen on video saying, "If you don't have anymore inside the vehicle, y'all shouldn't be worried about it. We just have to do what we have to do. So that's basically it."

After Tran finished speaking, either Terry or the man in the passenger seat starts to roll up the passenger side window. Tran says, "Stop," steps onto the SUV's running board and grabs the top of the partially-rolled up window, as Terry starts to drive away.

At that point, the video shows Tran fire multiple shots into the vehicle, striking Terry. Terry, 24, later died at Medical City Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Before the indictment, Tran was serving in "restricted duty capacity," but was placed on leave pending the outcome of the department's investigation.