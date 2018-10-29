An Arlington police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with family violence Sunday.

The department said Richard Morris, a 4-year veteran with the department most recently assigned to the patrol division, was arrested without incident Sunday and charged with assault bodily injury - family violence.

Police said at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday a report was made alleging Morris assaulted a family member earlier in the morning while off duty.

Both Morris and the victim were interviewed and Morris was then taken into custody.

The department will conduct separate and concurrent administrative and criminal investigations into the allegation. Morris was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of those investigations.

The criminal case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for further review.