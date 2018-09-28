The city of Arlington is encouraging residents whose homes were damaged in the recent flash flooding to bring materials to landfills with free coupons.

The city says residents may use their two free landfill coupons to bring materials to the landfill or materials may be placed curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled collection days.

The city says: "After notifying your insurance company, ensuring it’s safe to re-enter your property, and documenting the damage caused by the flood, the most important thing to do is to protect your health by beginning cleanup efforts. Floodwaters may have left behind things that could make you sick. Flood damaged items, such as carpet, furniture, mattresses, bedding, drywall and other building materials can quickly develop mold or bacteria and should be removed from the property as soon as possible. When in doubt, throw it out. Don’t risk injury or infection."

Additional information can be found on these websites:

FEMA: Begin Flood Cleanup as Soon as Possible

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Water Damage Restoration and Clean Up Checklist

More information on the city's landfill coupons can be found here.