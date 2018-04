The City of Arlington is now booking free rides for their "Milo" autonomous shuttle service.

We first told you about the red driverless shuttles in August 2017.

The city is leasing two of the electric shuttles as part of a one-year pilot program to explore self-driving transportation technology in the real world.

You can hop a free ride on Friday, April 13 between 2 p.m. And 4 p.m.

Space is limited, so you have to register online.