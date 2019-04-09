Arlington Music Teacher Charged With Child Sex Abuse - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Music Teacher Charged With Child Sex Abuse

Rogers, 66, was released from jail on $35,000 bond, online records show

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News | Arlington PD
    Charles Reid Rogers Jr.

    A man who police say taught music lessons in Arlington faces a charge of continual sex abuse of a child.

    According to police, Charles Reid Rogers Jr. — who also goes by the name of Reid Rogers — was arrested Feb. 13.

    Rogers, 66, had been giving guitar lessons at Sounds Good School of Music, located in the 5700 block of Forest Bend Drive, near Green Oaks Boulevard and Interstate 20, police said.

    Online records showed Rogers was released from jail on $35,000 bond.

    In a news release, Arlington police said Rogers has been a music teacher for about two decades, and detectives were trying to determine if there are additional victims in the community who may not have come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington police Det. Trisha Walker at 817-795-9992 ext. 141 or email trisha.walker@arlingtontx.gov.

