Arlington Man Charged With Murder After Wife Found Deceased

An Arlington man is being charged with murder after police said his wife was found unconscious in their apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence at the Windsprint Apartments on the 2500 block of Park Village Drive at about 6:45 a.m.

The caller advised that a man was possibly at the residence and that the woman who lived there had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, they located an unconscious woman in a bedroom. She taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Her husband, 36-year-old Tareq Alkayyali, was taken to the Arlington Jail where he was charged with murder.

Arlington police believe "there was some type of physical disturbance between the two individuals and are still working to figure out what exactly happened."

The woman's cause of death will be confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information has been released.