Arlington Man Arrested for DWI After Knocking on Doors Naked

27-year-old Walied Taha was arrested for DWI for knocking on doors and asking to use a phone charger while naked

By Hannah Jones

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Wednesday after he was found knocking on doors in Arlington while naked. 

    According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of Hollow Tree Court after a citizen reported that an unknown man was knocking on people's doors asking to use a phone charger.

    Police said that when officers arrived in the neighborhood, another homeowner told them the man was naked.

    While searching for the suspect, police discovered a parked vehicle blocking the roadway along Waxwing Drive. A man wearing a jacket and no pants approached the officers and informed them that he was the owner of the vehicle, police said.

    The man was identified as 27-year-old Walied Taha.

    According to police, after further conversation with Taha, the officers decided to perform a series of sobriety tests on him. Taha was eventually taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

    It is unclear if Taha was referred for a mental evaluation after his arrest.

